Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Sunday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West.