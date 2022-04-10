 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Sunday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News