Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Sunday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. 33 degrees is today's lo…
Temperatures in Auburn will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Winds should …
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 de…
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today…
A poll found 1 in 3 Americans said they were affected by some kind of extreme weather in the last 2 years and they see the climate crisis as a threat.
Auburn's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Today's weather forec…
A red flag warning is issued when conditions may lead to especially dangerous wildfire growth.
This evening in Auburn: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It lo…
This evening in Auburn: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Cool, 40 degree …