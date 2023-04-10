Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2023 in Auburn, NY
