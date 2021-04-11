Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in Auburn, NY

 Skip to main content
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

