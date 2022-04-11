Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.