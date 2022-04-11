Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. 33 degrees is today's lo…
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today…
Auburn's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Today's weather forec…
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 de…
A poll found 1 in 3 Americans said they were affected by some kind of extreme weather in the last 2 years and they see the climate crisis as a threat.
For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach…
A red flag warning is issued when conditions may lead to especially dangerous wildfire growth.
This evening in Auburn: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It lo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a shower througho…