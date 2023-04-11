Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from TUE 10:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2023 in Auburn, NY
