Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.