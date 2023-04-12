Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Auburn. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2023 in Auburn, NY
