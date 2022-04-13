Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Auburn. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Auburn: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inc…
A poll found 1 in 3 Americans said they were affected by some kind of extreme weather in the last 2 years and they see the climate crisis as a threat.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. 33 degrees is today's lo…
A red flag warning is issued when conditions may lead to especially dangerous wildfire growth.
Auburn's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Today's weather forec…
For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a shower througho…
Temperatures in Auburn will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Winds should …
Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The area will see th…