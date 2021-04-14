 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2021 in Auburn, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News