Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2021 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. The forecast is callin…
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.
It will be a warm day in Auburn. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We'll see su…
This evening in Auburn: Generally fair. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a …
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%…
This evening in Auburn: Cloudy with showers. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in…
Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Periods…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…