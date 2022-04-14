Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.