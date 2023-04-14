The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2023 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Auburn. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. It sho…
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees t…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees.…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Saturday. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 …
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…