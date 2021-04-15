Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2021 in Auburn, NY

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Thursday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.