The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Thursday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2021 in Auburn, NY
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.
