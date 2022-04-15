Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Auburn could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2022 in Auburn, NY
