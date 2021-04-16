The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2021 in Auburn, NY
