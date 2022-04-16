Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2022 in Auburn, NY
