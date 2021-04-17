Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2021 in Auburn, NY
