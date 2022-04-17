The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. There is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2022 in Auburn, NY
