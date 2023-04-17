Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.