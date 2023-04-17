Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2023 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47…
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Auburn. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. It sho…
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees t…
As winter approached, few anticipated what was about to hit California. Mired in a serious drought, the state was suddenly battered by an onsl…