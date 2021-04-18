Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2021 in Auburn, NY
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.
