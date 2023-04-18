Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2023 in Auburn, NY
