Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.