Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 12:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2022 in Auburn, NY
