 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 12:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News