Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2023 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47…
Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degree…
As winter approached, few anticipated what was about to hit California. Mired in a serious drought, the state was suddenly battered by an onsl…
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. There is only a 23% …