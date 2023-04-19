Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.