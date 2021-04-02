 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in Auburn, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News