Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.