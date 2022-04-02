Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance …
For the drive home in Auburn: Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 37F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead to tomor…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. Today's forecasted low…
This evening in Auburn: Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chanc…
This evening in Auburn: Overcast. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the…
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Weather watches and warnings are issued for a wide variety of hazardous weather, including tornadoes, hurricanes, severe thunderstorms and flooding.
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
Temperatures in Auburn will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain,…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 18F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day …