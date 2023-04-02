It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.