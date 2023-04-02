It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2023 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Meteorologists are warning of a series of severe storms that could rip across America's Midwest and South over the next couple of weeks, with …
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 …