 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Auburn, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News