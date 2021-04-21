Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 43F. Winds…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Auburn area…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
For the drive home in Auburn: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. About one inc…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Thursday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are e…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24%…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead t…