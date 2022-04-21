Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.