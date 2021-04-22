 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2021 in Auburn, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. There is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News