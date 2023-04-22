Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2023 in Auburn, NY
