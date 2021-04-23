Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
