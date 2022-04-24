Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. It sh…
Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are…
Ground is collapsing. Massive lakes are draining in a matter of days. Thawing permafrost is having profound effects on the Arctic.
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening, becoming all snow late. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Cha…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain shower.…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. To…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance …
Auburn's evening forecast: Periods of rain and snow. Low around 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Looking ahead, Auburn temp…
A professor proposed a better way to predict the damages of a hurricane — do away with the wind scale in favor of measuring surface pressure.