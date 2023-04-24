Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2023 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Partly c…
Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
In our hurricane season preview, the meteorologists discuss the factors that will impact the number of storms that form this year and reveal t…
Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in th…
Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degree…