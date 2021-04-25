 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

