Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Auburn will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.