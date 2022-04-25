Auburn will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. We'…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. It sh…
Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain shower.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. To…
Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 20% c…
Auburn's evening forecast: Periods of rain and snow. Low around 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Looking ahead, Auburn temp…
The Coriolis force acts in a direction perpendicular to Earth’s rotational axis.