Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2023 in Auburn, NY
