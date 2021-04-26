 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2021 in Auburn, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News