Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2022 in Auburn, NY
