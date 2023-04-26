Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.