Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.