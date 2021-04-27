Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2021 in Auburn, NY
