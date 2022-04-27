Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Wednesday. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.