Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

