Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2021 in Auburn, NY
