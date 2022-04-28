The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Thursday. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in th…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. We'…
This evening in Auburn: Rain and snow showers mixed after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Cool, 40 d…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Perio…
Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 20% c…
This evening in Auburn: Cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Thursday. It looks lik…
For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's tomorro…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. P…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Auburn will see warm temperatures this Mo…