Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.