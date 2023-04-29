Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2023 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. The area…
Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in th…
Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderst…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. …