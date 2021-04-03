Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2021 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 d…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degre…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures wil…
For the drive home in Auburn: Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Aub…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Considerable cloudiness. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's tomorr…
Tornadoes are classified based on the damage the tornado does, which enables us to estimate the wind speed of its rotating winds.
It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees…
Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We w…
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 de…