Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

