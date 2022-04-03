It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2022 in Auburn, NY
