Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2023 in Auburn, NY
