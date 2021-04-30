Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 10:00 AM EDT until FRI 11:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2021 in Auburn, NY
