Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2023 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected toda…
Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. The area…
Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderst…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting…
Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in th…